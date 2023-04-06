£7k boost for Capon Tree

Arborist Kirsty Smith with a £7,000 cheque from the Fallago Environment Fund which is part-funding preservation work on ancient Jed Forest oak, the Capon Tree. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

Located on the outskirts of Jedburgh, the ancient sessile oak is estimated to be between 700 and 1,000 years old and is recognised by the Tree Council as one of Britain’s 50 greatest trees. It became damaged in 2021 when a supported limb collapsed, raising doubts about its future survival.

The Capon Tree is reputed to have been a trysting or gathering point during the 16th century where local men would meet before skirmishes, often cross-border raids, and gather to resolve disputes. This heritage is celebrated annually at the Jethart Callant’s Festival when the Callant stops his mounted cavalcade at the tree where he is presented a sprig of oak to wear in his jacket lapel.

The tree’s historic and contemporary significance led the Jedburgh Community Trust to create the Capon Tree Preservation Project, an initiative that has raised the £15,000 needed to introduce measures to help preserve, support and protect it.

Gareth Baird presents Jim Steele with the cheque for £7,000 to help pay for work to preserve the Capon Tree, watched by Brian Chicklewoods from Jedburgh Community Council. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

As well as propping up the remaining limb to help the tree withstand wind or potential storm damage, other works are set to enhance the area for visitors. A wildflower meadow and benches are planned along with a new entrance gate and an information board that will explain the tree’s history and significance.

In addition to £7,000 from the Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig windfarm in the Lammermuir Hills, the project has also received funding and support from Jedburgh Community Council, Jedburgh Common Good Fund, Jethart Callants Club, The ex-Callants Association and Lothian Estates.

Fallago Environment Fund chairman, Gareth Baird said; “The Capon Tree has been part of Borders life for centuries and still plays an important role in the region’s heritage.”