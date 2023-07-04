News you can trust since 1855
£270k Jedburgh play park officially opened

Fun is back on the agenda for kids in Jedburgh with the completion of a new £270k play park.
By Paul Kelly
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST
Councillors Scott Hamilton and Sandy Scott at Allerley Well Play Park. Photo: SBC.Councillors Scott Hamilton and Sandy Scott at Allerley Well Play Park. Photo: SBC.
Councillors Scott Hamilton and Sandy Scott at Allerley Well Play Park. Photo: SBC.

Scottish Borders Council has officially opened Allerley Well Play Park.

The new, accessible for all, play park includes multiple separate items, including a 6.5m long double-width slide and locally-inspired climbing rockscape feature.

As part of the council’s Financial Plan 2018/19 to 2022/23, in which £3.1million was earmarked for investment in new play parks and other outdoor community facilities, the Jedburgh play area was one facility identified for improvement.

In 2022, a prioritised investment programme was agreed for the period 2022-2029 with play facility upgrades currently being developed in consultation with communities across a range of sites.

This will see a further investment of over £4 million to enhance these facilities for current and future generations, providing meaningful play opportunities for all.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for Community and Business Development, said: “Scottish Borders Council is committed to investing in and improving facilities throughout the Borders and this can be seen through the £4million we have recently agreed to invest over the next seven years, to ensure that towns and villages receive new and improved facilities for young people.

“This park is a £270,000 project and it has a range of fantastic equipment in it for young people with lots of inclusive play opportunities”.

Councillor David Parker, SBC’s executive member for Health and Wellbeing added: “Since 2018, destination play areas have been delivered in Harestanes, Galashiels, Kelso, Peebles, Hawick, Coldstream, Newtown St Boswells, Duns and Jedburgh with further projects to be delivered in Eyemouth and Earlston.

“The council has a lot of work to do over the next seven years to roll out this new investment but we know that when new facilities are installed, the public response to them is very positive”.

