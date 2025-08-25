£1m bailout for struggling Live Borders is approved by councillors

A ‘Hobson’s Choice’ £1 million lifeline for the struggling charitable trust that operates leisure, sports and cultural services in the Borders has been rubber-stamped.

Live Borders would have faced potential bankruptcy if the interest-free loan had not been endorsed, one councillor told members of Scottish Borders Council.

During a near two-hour debate many members noted that progress had been made to Live Borders management structure in recent weeks, with the appointment of a new board and a new chief executive officer, Catriona McAllister, who pledged to be “frank, open and honest” in the pursuit of moving the organisation towards financial stability.

But while agreeing to the loan Hawick & Denholm independent councillor Stuart Marshall described it as a “bitter pill to swallow”.

Live Borders is responsible for running the the council's leisure, sports and cultural services.

Meanwhile, Tweeddale East Conservative councillor Julie Pirone called the timing of the loan “crass” and said it “gave the wrong impression to the public”, coming as it does during a period of consultation over proposed savage cuts to services and facilities.

The loan to Live Borders will support a budget shortfall in the second half of 2025/26 pending implementation of the significant transformational change programme currently under development.

The most outspoken criticism of the bailout came from former council leader and independent representative for Leaderdale & Melrose, Councillor David Parker, who said members had been left with Hobson’s Choice in relation to the loan – no choice at all.

Mr Parker pointed out that it was the fifth time in four years that the council had been asked to intervene financially to bail-out the organisation.

He said: “If we simply said no to the loan the organisation would go bankrupt or it wouldn’t be able to continue or the consequences would be significant. The fact of the matter is this is Hobson’s Choice, we have got to do it whether we like it or not.

“We are effectively lending our own money to ourselves to try and keep these facilities going. This finance to date has done nothing but to continue to manage decline. We all know we have to many facilities operating, they are the wrong quality facilities and we cannot afford those facilities and they have to shrink.”

A decision is expected to come in October on the future of several Live Borders facilities. Those at risk of closure include the Peebles Drill Hall, St Ronan’s Wells Visitor Centre and, should no community asset transfer option be viable, the Graham Institute and Innerleithen Memorial Hall.

The move comes following a review of Live Borders carried out by consultants Integratis, with councillors having the final decision once the consultation period ends.