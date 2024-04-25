Production company seeks participants for podcast documentary on rural Scotland's LGBTQ+ Community

The Grey Hill's podcast, "Voices of Pride: Stories from Rural Scotland" is set to launch later this year.

The series is looking for LGBTQ+ individuals aged 18 and older living in Scotland's rural, highland, and island communities to share their unique stories in their own words.

The podcast series will have eight episodes and is looking for seven participants. Each episode will present authentic experiences from LGBTQ+ community members residing in rural Scotland.

The podcast aims to explore the diverse experiences of the individuals, highlighting their joys, challenges, and everything in between.

The Grey Hill invites all LGBTQ+ individuals from Scotland's rural, highland, and island regions to participate in this podcast documentary. The company recognises that every individual's experience is unique and valuable. It aims to provide a platform for the podcast guests to convey their stories in their own words, amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ individuals in Scotland and showcasing the diversity of their experiences.

Barry Robertson, Founder and Director of The Grey Hill, said: “We believe every story matters and are committed to providing a 'Brave Space' for these stories to be told. We understand that sharing personal experiences can be challenging, which is why we prioritise confidentiality and offer anonymity options. As a participant, you can withdraw your story before it's broadcast and everyone taking part will receive a copy of your episode to keep.”

To participate in the podcast, interested individuals can visit The Grey Hill's website (https://www.thegreyhill.com/pride) and complete the Microsoft Form. For any questions or inquiries, The Grey Hill encourages participants to use the ‘Let's Chat’ feature at the bottom right-hand side of their website.

