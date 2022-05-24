Prinicipals spurred on by hope of a good summer

For Braw Lad and Lass, John Turnbull and Abbie Hood, it was an opportunity to be awarded their official spurs and compact by Aileen Firth of the Gala Souters Association.

This was 25 years since her mum presented John Dalziel with his spurs, and 85 years since her grandfather was presented with his.

And for Standard Bearer Adam Nichol, it was the chance to extend the traditional hand of friendship between the two towns at Galafoot, and, of course, partake in the stirrup cup at the Burgh Buildings. Adam was joined by his attendants and their partners on the evening, and the Braw Lad and Lass were invited to the Ex Souters Association Dinner.