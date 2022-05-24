The principals enjoy the contents of the stirrup cup.

Prinicipals spurred on by hope of a good summer

The first traditional ride-out for principals in Galashiels and Selkirk took place last Friday evening (May 20), supported by a large amount of riders despite the rain.

For Braw Lad and Lass, John Turnbull and Abbie Hood, it was an opportunity to be awarded their official spurs and compact by Aileen Firth of the Gala Souters Association.

This was 25 years since her mum presented John Dalziel with his spurs, and 85 years since her grandfather was presented with his.

And for Standard Bearer Adam Nichol, it was the chance to extend the traditional hand of friendship between the two towns at Galafoot, and, of course, partake in the stirrup cup at the Burgh Buildings. Adam was joined by his attendants and their partners on the evening, and the Braw Lad and Lass were invited to the Ex Souters Association Dinner.

Many youngsters took part in the ride, a fantastic sign for the future.

Selkirk Standard Bearer Adam Nichol extends the hand of friendship to Braw Lad John Turnbull and Braw Lass Abbie Hood. Photos: Alwyn Johnston.

The Selkirk contingent enjoy their evening in Galashiels. Photos: Alwyn Johnston.

Music, as ever, was supplied by Galashiels Town Band and the Galashiels Royal British Legion Pipe Band.

Luciana Di Vito with mum Celeste.

