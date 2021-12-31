Present from the class of ’63
Selkirk High School’s class of ’63 celebrated their 70th birthdays in 2021, and to mark the occasion, they go together to raise money to help provide breakfasts for the school’s popular Breakfast Club.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:39 am
One of the alumni, Edith Scott, told us: “Thanks go to all those who sent money from as far as the USA, Australia and Canada, as well as many places in the UK.
"In total, we raised £900, which we have presented to the pupils.
"Thanks also to Rotary, Selkirk for accepting the donations and banking them.”
Our picture shows former pupils George Wilson and Edith handing over the cheque to a few of the current pupils.