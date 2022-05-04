Pool reopens early

The pool at Teviotdale Leisure Centre in Hawick has reopened ahead of schedule.

When Live Borders, the operators of the Teviotdale Leisure Centre, announced the closure of the pool at the venue on Friday, April 22, it was feared it could be out of action for a number of weeks.

It was necessary to fully drain the pool, clear debris and carry out further checks before reopening the Mansfield Road facility.

But due to staff going the ‘extra mile’ the venue is now back up and running.

A spokesperson for Live Borders said: “We are so happy the swimming pool is open again. All activities you love to attend will resume as normal.

“With such an amazing work team at Teviotdale Leisure Centre we have managed to open earlier than intended and we are so excited to have everyone back.