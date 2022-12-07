Police seek witnesses to Melrose bypass incident
Police have appealed for information following a crash between a cyclist and a car on the Melrose bypass A6091 on Sunday, December 4.
The incident took place at around 12.45pm, and the cyclist was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.The driver of the car, which may have been a silver hatchback, left the scene prior to police arrival. Constable Mark Froud said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or anyone aware of a car matching the description above which may have been recently damaged to get in touch.
“You can contact 101 quoting incident 1588 of December 4.”