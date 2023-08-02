Jacqueline Trimby, who has been reported missing from Hawick.

Jacqueline Trimby, 55, was last seen in Chay Blyth Place, between 10-11am yesterday, Tuesday, August 1, walking her dogs.

It’s believed she left her house alone later that evening and didn’t return. The police were contacted and she was reported missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline is white, around 5ft 7 in in height, with shoulder-length, brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The last anyone heard from Jacqueline was around 9pm last night when she spoke to a family member on the phone. Her car is still parked outside her house, so she may be walking or using public transport.

Searches are under way in an area between Burnfoot and Hornshole, a popular area used by members of the public, with specialist search advisors and officers from the dog branch being deployed.

Officers are also carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are gathering relevant CCTV footage and doorbell images for any additional information on where Jacqueline may have gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Billy Telford said: “Jacqueline’s family is understandably concerned for her.

"It is completely out of character for her not to be in touch with them and they just want to know she is safe and well.

“This is a popular area for walkers, runners and dog walkers and it’s possible Jacqueline was seen by someone on their daily walk.

"If anyone has seen her or has any information as to where she might be, please contact us as soon as possible.”