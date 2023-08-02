News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Police seek help to trace Jacqueline

Borders police have asked for the public’s help to locate a Hawick woman who has been reported missing.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:42 BST
Jacqueline Trimby, who has been reported missing from Hawick.Jacqueline Trimby, who has been reported missing from Hawick.
Jacqueline Trimby, who has been reported missing from Hawick.

Jacqueline Trimby, 55, was last seen in Chay Blyth Place, between 10-11am yesterday, Tuesday, August 1, walking her dogs.

It’s believed she left her house alone later that evening and didn’t return. The police were contacted and she was reported missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jacqueline is white, around 5ft 7 in in height, with shoulder-length, brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The last anyone heard from Jacqueline was around 9pm last night when she spoke to a family member on the phone. Her car is still parked outside her house, so she may be walking or using public transport.

Most Popular

Searches are under way in an area between Burnfoot and Hornshole, a popular area used by members of the public, with specialist search advisors and officers from the dog branch being deployed.

Officers are also carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are gathering relevant CCTV footage and doorbell images for any additional information on where Jacqueline may have gone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Billy Telford said: “Jacqueline’s family is understandably concerned for her.

"It is completely out of character for her not to be in touch with them and they just want to know she is safe and well.

“This is a popular area for walkers, runners and dog walkers and it’s possible Jacqueline was seen by someone on their daily walk.

"If anyone has seen her or has any information as to where she might be, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4014 of 1 August, 2023.

Related topics:PoliceHawick
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us