Police seek help to find missing Melrose man

Kyle Manderson, who has been reported missing from the Melrose area.

Kyle was last seen about 9.45pm on Monday, February, 21, in the Huntlyburn Terrace area.

He is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of average build, with dark messy hair, bushy beard, and tattoos on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with white speckles on it, dark tracksuit bottoms with stripes down the sides and white trainers.

Inspector Stephen Ross from Melrose Police Station said: “Kyle’s whereabouts are currently unknown and his friends and family are growing increasingly concerned for him.

“This is completely out of character for him.