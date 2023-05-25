News you can trust since 1855
Police in witness plea after West Linton housebreaking

Police are appealing for information following a housebreaking and theft in West Linton this morning.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 25th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:59 BST
The housebreaking took place in West Linton this morning (Thursday, May 25).
The housebreaking took place in West Linton this morning (Thursday, May 25).

The incident happened around 12.30am on Thursday, 25 May, 2023, in the Carlops Road area.

A set of keys for one car were stolen from within a property however the car was not taken.

A window at the property was also smashed.

Detective Constable Narelle Allan said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I am keen to speak to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously around this area at the time.

“We encourage anyone with CCTV or Ring doorbell cameras, as well as drivers with dash-cams who may have been in the area, to please check your footage, and get in touch as this may assist in our enquiries.

“In addition, I would urge people to remain vigilant with regards to their premises and property and bring any concerns to our attention.”

Anyone who has information should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 0206 of 25 May, 2023.

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

