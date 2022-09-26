News you can trust since 1855
Police find body in river

Police searching for missing Melrose woman Michelle Pettie have found a body in the River Tweed.

Police Scotland
The 45-year-old has been missing for two weeks and local officers have been urging people to get in touch if they had seen her.

She was last seen at the shops in the Hawthorn Road area of Langlee.

On Sunday afternoon, police received a report of a body in the river, they attended and the body was removed.

The body has not yet been identified.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Sunday, September 25, officers were called to a report of a body having been found in the River Tweed at Lowood Bridge, Melrose.

"Officers attended and the body was removed from the water.

"Identification has not yet taken place and enquiries are ongoing.”

