Police find body in river

Police Scotland

The 45-year-old has been missing for two weeks and local officers have been urging people to get in touch if they had seen her.

She was last seen at the shops in the Hawthorn Road area of Langlee.

On Sunday afternoon, police received a report of a body in the river, they attended and the body was removed.

The body has not yet been identified.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Sunday, September 25, officers were called to a report of a body having been found in the River Tweed at Lowood Bridge, Melrose.

"Officers attended and the body was removed from the water.