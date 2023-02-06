Police are trying to trace 11-year-old Kaitlyn Easson, who has been reported missing.

Police say Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in the Gala Park area around 5.30pm on Sunday, February 5. However, unconfirmed reports say she may have been in the town’s Starbucks coffee shop at 6.15pm.

She is described as being around 5ft 2in in height, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace Kaitlyn with officers in the local area.

Inspector Robbie Noble said: “This is very out of character for Kaitlyn and we are growing increasingly concerned for her.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace her and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kaitlyn or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“We would also appeal to Kaitlyn herself to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”