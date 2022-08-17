Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, at around 10.25am on Tuesday , August 16, involved a black Mercedes C class vehicle, the driver of which was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Sergeant Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw what happened or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who saw the black Mercedes C class in Peebles prior to the crash to get in touch.”