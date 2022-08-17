Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash
Police are appealing for information following a road crash on the A72 near Neidpath Castle in which a 60-year-old man lost his life.
By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:07 pm
The incident, at around 10.25am on Tuesday , August 16, involved a black Mercedes C class vehicle, the driver of which was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.
Sergeant Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw what happened or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who saw the black Mercedes C class in Peebles prior to the crash to get in touch.”
Anyone with informatio n is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0862 of August 16.