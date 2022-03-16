Plexus presents thrilled Borders Pet Rescue staff with cheque

Plexus’s Malcolm McKnight presents the cheque to Mo Neehan.

Staff at the Tweedside company had nominated Borders Pet Rescue as one of their charities to fundraise for throughout 2020, and that was extended into 2021.

The company, which manufactured ventilators for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic, presented the cheque for a staggering £6,370.68 to the town’s charity shop manager Mo Neehan and assistant manager Lorna Findlay during a visit to the factory.

Lorna told us: “We were absolutely thrilled Plexus chose us as their charity and so surprised at the amount raised.