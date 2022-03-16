Plexus presents thrilled Borders Pet Rescue staff with cheque
Local animal charity Borders Pet Rescue was over the moon to receive a cheque for more than £6,000 from Kelso manufacturer Plexus Corp.
Staff at the Tweedside company had nominated Borders Pet Rescue as one of their charities to fundraise for throughout 2020, and that was extended into 2021.
The company, which manufactured ventilators for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic, presented the cheque for a staggering £6,370.68 to the town’s charity shop manager Mo Neehan and assistant manager Lorna Findlay during a visit to the factory.
Lorna told us: “We were absolutely thrilled Plexus chose us as their charity and so surprised at the amount raised.
“The money will go towards renovations of our new kennel section at our Earlston site, which we are now getting ready to open up.”