Plant sale in aid of Samaritans

Rhododendron guru Alan Clark.

On sale (cash only) will be locally-grown shrubs, herbaceous and annuals, including Dahlias.

Also at the event will be Clark’s Rhododendrons and Azaleas, with rhodie guru Alan Clark from Carlisle ready to answer your questions.

Home baking, with tea and coffee, will also be available on the day.

The event takes place at Cotfield (TD6 9JW in your sat nav), on the B6359, from 10am-2pm, with plenty of parking available.

Organiser Arabella Lewis will also accept plants as a donation to the sale.