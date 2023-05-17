Plant sale in aid of Samaritans
A popular annual plant sale, in aid of the Samaritans charity, takes place at Cotfield, near Lilliesleaf, this Saturday.
On sale (cash only) will be locally-grown shrubs, herbaceous and annuals, including Dahlias.
Also at the event will be Clark’s Rhododendrons and Azaleas, with rhodie guru Alan Clark from Carlisle ready to answer your questions.
Home baking, with tea and coffee, will also be available on the day.
The event takes place at Cotfield (TD6 9JW in your sat nav), on the B6359, from 10am-2pm, with plenty of parking available.
Organiser Arabella Lewis will also accept plants as a donation to the sale.
She said: “All plant contributions (with labels if possible) are very warmly welcomed, on the condition they do not bring any ground elder with them!”