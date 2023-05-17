News you can trust since 1855
Plant sale in aid of Samaritans

A popular annual plant sale, in aid of the Samaritans charity, takes place at Cotfield, near Lilliesleaf, this Saturday.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 17th May 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Rhododendron guru Alan Clark.
Rhododendron guru Alan Clark.

On sale (cash only) will be locally-grown shrubs, herbaceous and annuals, including Dahlias.

Also at the event will be Clark’s Rhododendrons and Azaleas, with rhodie guru Alan Clark from Carlisle ready to answer your questions.

Home baking, with tea and coffee, will also be available on the day.

The event takes place at Cotfield (TD6 9JW in your sat nav), on the B6359, from 10am-2pm, with plenty of parking available.

Organiser Arabella Lewis will also accept plants as a donation to the sale.

She said: “All plant contributions (with labels if possible) are very warmly welcomed, on the condition they do not bring any ground elder with them!”

