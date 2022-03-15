Plans for a new Co-op supermarket in Selkirk are withdrawn
Plans for the demolition of a former Sainbury’s supermarket in Selkirk and its replacement with a new Co-op store were today withdrawn.
A formal notice of withdrawal has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council from the applicant, Selkirk-based DTM Investments Ltd, for the bid at the now-vacant 115-117 High Street retail outlet.
A planning note from John Hayward, Scottish Borders Council’s planning and development standards manager, says: “I would advise that the application for demolition of a supermarket and erection of replacement supermarket and associated works has now been withdrawn on March 15th.”
No further details as to the reasoning behind the decision are known at this stage.
In its original planning application a spokesperson for DTM Investments said: “The existing store size and configuration is not commensurate with the Co-op’s requirements and so it has been determined that a new building is required in order to deliver a suitable, modern and attractive new supermarket to serve customer needs and expectations.
“The new Co-op that is proposed will provide an efficient and attractive trading space which will provide an improved customer experience and enable a wider product range to be offered.”
The aim had been for the outlet to replace the town’s current Co-op supermarket located at 70 High Street.
The report added: “The existing building is considered to be of utilitarian appearance and not of a design or materials that are typical of Selkirk Town Centre or the Conservation Area.”
At a meeting last month members of Selkirk and District Community Council discussed the proposal.
Whilst recognising the need to redevelop the former Sainsbury’s site a number of issues were raised because of the building’s significant position within the Conservation Area.
Concerns were raised over the potential severe impact on traffic levels, especially around Chapel Street, High Street and Scott Street, and over access concerns, insufficient parking provision and the proposed use of artificial stone on the frontage of the building.