Planning bid for new bridge

The bridge at Shorthope.

Scottish Woodlands Ltd has submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council for the removal of the timber bridge on land west of Shorthope House at Ettrick in Selkirk and its replacement with a new stronger structure, in addition to the temporary construction of a footbridge.

The move comes after engineering inspections found that the existing bridge was not suitable for timber haulage vehicles in particular.

Gareth Owen, assistant regional manager with Melrose-based Scottish Woodlands, said: “The existing bridge was built something like 40 years ago to service a farm and a forest but an inspection deemed it not strong enough to take timber traffic.

“We get the bridges which carry timber wagons surveyed and it was not thought strong enough so we are going to replace it with a new bridge.

“There was an inspection about three years ago and then again about a year ago. It’s a steel beam bridge with a timber deck.

“The time-scale is not set yet and it needs to be agreed with the neighbours, there are some residents who live over the bridge.

“The new structure will be similar to what is already there but just a bit better, and again there will be a steel beam underneath.

“The rough costing is about £100,000 and the work is to expected to start in the next six months.

