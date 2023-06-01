News you can trust since 1855
Plan to extend Duns boundary with ten new homes set for refusal

Extending the boundary of a Berwickshire town with the building of a row of 10 detached family homes on agricultural land is ‘not justified’, planners say.
By Paul Kelly
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:13 BST
Planners say the application is not a justifiable extension to the Duns boundary.Planners say the application is not a justifiable extension to the Duns boundary.
Planners say the application is not a justifiable extension to the Duns boundary.

A planning in principle application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council by Robert Lamont for the new private tenure homes on land east of Kirkwell House at Preston in Duns.

The applicant held an online public event prior to the application being submitted, as well as consulting with Duns Community Council.

SBC’s landscape architect raised an objection to the bid on the grounds that the proposals “underestimate substantial changes to local landscape character, diminishing the strong containing edge to Duns as identified in the Landscape Capacity Study.”

The proposal is said to be outwith Duns boundary as shown in the Proposed Local Development Plan and is not “job-generating, affordable housing nor does it offer significant community benefits worth outweighing protection of the boundary”.

Duns Community Council has raised objections to the housing bid on the grounds of it being outwith the LDP settlement boundary and over the loss of prime arable land.

Additionally, 12 local households objected to the plan and two offered support.

In response the applicant and his agent have addressed the impact on the landscape, stating that the proposal would not be visible from Duns Castle or associated loch.

They contend that with new planting, the development would integrate with the natural and built setting of Duns from various viewpoints and that landscape impacts would be no more than ‘moderate’.

Historic Environment Scotland raised no objections to the application, accepting the development would change the character of this part of the landscape but that there would be no significant negative impacts on the inventory site.

However, when members of the council’s Planning and Building Committee meet on Monday, June 5, they will be recommended to refuse the application in a report from principal planning officer Craig Miller, who states the proposed development would “not constitute a justifiable extension to the settlement”.

