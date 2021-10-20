Pipers' annual collogue at Old Gala House
The Lowland & Border Pipers' Society will be holding its annual Collogue (conference) in Old Gala House on October 30.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:03 pm
Local piper Matt Seattle said: “The event will be open to the public as well as to members and w e intend it to be enjoyable for everyone interested in the Lowland or Border bagpipes, their music, and Borders culture.”
Two competition classes will be held, new composition and the Skeely Piper, with the theme of tunes with a Sir Walter Scott connection.
And there are contributions from speakers James MacDonald Reid, John Nichol and Jules Horne.
After dinner there will be a playing session (8-10.30 pm) which is free entry and open to local traditional musicians as well as LBPS members.