Pioneering preacher may set up gazebo-style community church in Borders village

Pamela Kennedy.

Pamela Kennedy aims to “think outside the box” as she prepares to start her ministry among the people of Cardrona near Peebles.

The 46-year-old is being ordained a Minister of Word and Sacrament at Innerleithen, Traquair and Walkerburn Parish Church from 7pm tonight, Thursday, September 1, with her family, friends and colleagues in attendance.

Mrs Kennedy, who lives in Peebles, will not be based at a traditional church building in the village – but may buy a gazebo so she can meet locals.

She said: “The first thing we will be doing is going out and meeting people in the community and listening hard to what they want and need.

“I want to find out what they love about being in the village which has a population of less than one thousand and try to identify meaningful and impactful mission outreach opportunities.

“For example, there is a group of people who are trying to do what they can to support Ukrainian families who are currently living in the hotel at Cardrona.

“Every week they organise a meal for them, which is fantastic, and I want to explore how we, as the church, can get involved in the good work and support them.”

Mrs Kennedy, a former psychologist with Scottish Borders Council, who also worked as a secondary school English teacher for a spell, is married to Dougal with whom she shares Roderick, 12, and Struan, 11.

She believes having a physical presence within the village is important and revealed that one of the options under consideration was to buy a gazebo to set up in the village where she can meet locals at appropriate times.

Mrs Kennedy, who was born and raised in Linlithgow, West Lothian, and who did her ministry probation at Loanhead Parish Church in Midlothian, added: “My ministry might not look anything like a conventional church in the Scottish Borders but that is incredibly exciting and fascinating.

“We are thinking outside the box to try and do things differently because God is not finished with Scotland and is definitely up to something in the Scottish Borders.”