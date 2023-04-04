Picking up in Galashiels

News you can trust since 1855
On Saturday, April 1, the annual spring clean of Galashiels was undertaken by members of the Gala Waterways Group.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST
Gala Waterways Group volunteers on duty on Saturday.Gala Waterways Group volunteers on duty on Saturday.
Thirteen volunteers collaborated to collect 20 bin bags (100 kg) of rubbish, including a hub-cap for a car, a portable road traffic sign, a 7kg steel bar and two supermarket trolleys.

The areas covered were: Stirling Street Car Park, Low Buckholmside and Bank Street Gardens, Netherdale, Black Path, and the left bank of Gala Water from George Craig Bridge down to Glenfield Footbridge and Currie Road.

Chairman Liz Jardine said: "It was great to get out and do something positive in the town. Seeing two local politicians attend, as well as volunteers from the Galashiels Hike and Bike hub and other familiar faces, was encouraging. I hope that people can think twice before dropping litter in the future."

Talking about the experience Elder Schneider of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Thionville, Lorraine, France, said: "I enjoyed volunteering for the Gala Waterways organisation for the first time. As I picked up litter, it made me think that as we work, we show an example of respect for the environment for anyone, including the future generation.”

