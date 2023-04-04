Picking up in Galashiels

Gala Waterways Group volunteers on duty on Saturday.

Thirteen volunteers collaborated to collect 20 bin bags (100 kg) of rubbish, including a hub-cap for a car, a portable road traffic sign, a 7kg steel bar and two supermarket trolleys.

The areas covered were: Stirling Street Car Park, Low Buckholmside and Bank Street Gardens, Netherdale, Black Path, and the left bank of Gala Water from George Craig Bridge down to Glenfield Footbridge and Currie Road.

Chairman Liz Jardine said: "It was great to get out and do something positive in the town. Seeing two local politicians attend, as well as volunteers from the Galashiels Hike and Bike hub and other familiar faces, was encouraging. I hope that people can think twice before dropping litter in the future."