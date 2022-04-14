Peebles set for debate
BBC Scotland is to film an episode of its topical discussion programme Debate Night in the centre of Peebles on Wednesday, April 27, and producers want locals to come along and grill the panel.
By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:54 pm
Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.
Presenter Stephen Jardine has urged Borderers to take part.
He said: “Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student; retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace.
"It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you.”
Visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’, fill out the form, and select Peebles.