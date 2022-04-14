Peebles set for debate

A BBC Scotland episode of Debate Night will be filmed in Peebles on May 27.

Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

Presenter Stephen Jardine has urged Borderers to take part.

He said: “Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student; retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you.”