Peebles Swimming Pool will reopen on Monday following a major refurbishment.

The pool, badly damaged by fire in June 2022, has been closed since then, and the cost of the extensive repairs were reported to reach £1.133m.

That amount included £781,000 on fire reinstatement works and £370,000 for a replacement roof.

The closure of the facility has had a major impact on leisure provision in the town, particularly for the 580 children on the Peebles Learn to Swim programme.

However, the facility is now at a better standard than it was before the fire.

The extensive program of works included enhancements to the building fabric, the installation of solar panels to assist in both Scottish Borders Council and Live Borders focus on energy efficiency, better insulation, a new energy efficient boiler and pump equipment and renovation works to the reception.

The works carried out by SBC Contracts have resulted in the swimming pool being returned to the public in a much better condition than it previously was, future-proofed with a longer term use and future for the local community.

Leader of Scottish Borders Council, Councillor Euan Jardine, said: “I’m delighted to see the opening of the pool, it’s a great asset to the community.

"We’re pleased the council and Live Borders have been able to deliver the pool back to the community, in an enhanced condition, more efficient and future-proofed. We thank everyone for their cooperation and patience throughout its closure.”

Live Borders CEO, Ewan Jackson, said: “It is fantastic to reopen the pool and welcome everyone back. I want to pay tribute to our staff who have worked extremely hard to get the pool open as quickly as possible after the extensive works. We look forward to seeing all our regular swimmers back in the pool, and hope that the reopening can bring a fresh enthusiasm from the community to come and have a swim, and enjoy the facility.”

Following completion of the works at the pool the pay and display car park beside Peebles Swimming pool (B7062) will also reopen on Monday 7 August.