Peebles law firm go the extra mile for Doddie

Rox Boynton and Marny Waddell with the cheque for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

For the first six weeks of 2022, the team at Cycle Law Scotland – which provides specialist representation for people involved in cycling accidents – racked up 'miles' for their chosen districts by walking, dog walking, running, cycling, golfing and skiing.

Doddie Aid is a mass participation event, encouraging participants to get active in January and raise funds to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

It was founded by former Scotland captain and British and Irish Lion, Rob Wainwright, raising a staggering £1m in January 2021, with 27,000 people taking part.

This year, a new league feature was added to the accompanying mobile phone app to record the miles and it allowed participants to compete against family, team mates and colleagues.

A league was created for the Cycle Law Scotland team so that they could record both individual results as well as the collective team result.

With the aid of some extra big miles from a couple of team members towards the end of the six-week challenge, they were able to break through the 4,000 mile barrier, recording a total of 4,050 miles from 348 work-out sessions.

Brenda Mitchell, senior partner, said: “I was delighted to see the wide participation from so many members of the team.

"However, our two top performers deserve a special mention. Roz Boynton, CLS's Aberdeen based solicitor, rode a staggering 1,400 miles, all completed indoors on her turbo trainer.”

"On the other hand, Marny Waddell, a member of our admin team, doesn’t mind our Scottish weather and completed 500 miles on her bike as well as a few rounds of golf in challenging conditions; a fantastic effort as Marny had a hip replacement just a few years ago. All in all, one massive team effort for such a deserving cause.