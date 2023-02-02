Peebles lass Charly celebrates beating leukemia with Lewis Capaldi

Eleven-year-old Charly Bisset survived a brave battle after being diagnosed with acute lumphoblastic leukaemia in 2019.

But this isn’t the first time Charly brushed shoulders with the chart-topping singer.

Whilst undergoing treatment in hospital, the youngster was happily singing along to one of her idol’s songs on the radio, and moments later she was chatting to him on a videocall.

A dream come true for Peebles lass Charly Bisset

The saying ‘its not what you know, it’s who you know’ couldn’t have proved more true. It turned out that Charly’s nurse is a close friend of the Scottish singer, and she put in a good word. Moments later, he was singing to a star-struck Charly.

It was a dream come true for the Peebles primary pupil, who later received a phonecall by Capaldi's manager inviting them to sell-out show in Glasgow in 2020.

Dad Mark said: “Lewis kept his word after the initial video call when he promised to get her to his show and meet her in person.”

She described meeting as “the best moment of her life”

Lewis Capaldi with the Bisset family.

Charly is a courageous young girl, who was finally given the all clear in July 2020, much to the relief of her family, friends and community who followed her journey.

The hit-song from his new album is ‘Forget Me’ – but even after all the time that had passed since her first backstage chat with Lewis, he certainly didn’t forget Charly.

The family say that Capaldi kept in touch since his first video call with her in early spring 2019.

However, Charly got the shock of her life last month, when it was revealed she was Lewis’s special guest at his Aberdeen gig – Scotland’s highest ever selling indoor show.

Speaking to the Southern, Mark said: “It was a complete surprise to Charly up until the very last minute. We told her that we were taking her sister Shannon back to Aberdeen University as she had missed her bus.

"We arrived at the venue and it was so busy, but Charly was clueless until she saw someone selling his merchandise outside and then the penny dropped. She was absolutely over the moon and so shocked.”

The family settled into their seats and were later called by Capaldi’s manager to go backstage where they were treated to food and drinks.

"We were told Lewis would be along after his massage. As his manager put it, Lewis is billy big-time these days and gets all the perks on tour!”

The humble star told Charly all about writing his new album and his tour plans for Europe and America.

He also regaled his tales of woe at buying the horrendous house recommended to him by Ed Sheeran.

And when Lewis took to the stage, he told his fans all about Charly and asked them to join in singing happy birthday – all 15,000 of them.

"She was floating as high as a kite afterwards,” said Mark. We can’t thank him enough for everything he has done for our daughter over the years.

"He really is a genuinely nice guy and cares so much. In Charly’s eyes he’s her personal superstar. She calls Lewis her BFF!”

Charly still has a long road to recovery. Her family says battling the disease has taken its toll on her body and immune system.

Mark says “Due to full body radiotherapy she will require further treatment as she progresses into adulthood.

"She gets every virus going, especially in the winter, and it takes her longer to get over illness.”

However, after spending a lot of her young life in a hospital bed undergoing chemotherapy, she is where she belongs at home with her family in Peebles.

The seat in her classroom is no longer empty, and she is back at school much to the delight of teachers and pupils at Priorsford Primary School.

I have personally covered the journey of this remarkably brave young lady from her diagnosis to her long battle, so it gives me great pleasure to report that Charly Bisset has rung that victory bell and beaten leukaemia.