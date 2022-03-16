Peebles Beltane Queen turns 100 years old.

The longest reigning monarch of Peebles has celebrated her 100th birthday.

By Hilary Scott
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:44 am
Wednesday, 16th March 2022
Chairman Paul Spence visits the 1935 Beltane Queen May Robson, on the occasion of her 100th birthday.

May Robson, who was crowned Beltane Queen in 1935, is the longest surviving Queen.

Last month, May celebrated at Riverside Residential Home, Selkirk, where she has been a resident for 27 years. To mark the special occasion, May received a visit from chairman of the Beltane Festival Paul Spence, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers, a souvenir programme, and the Peebles March Riding and Beltane Queen Festival Centenary book.

May was married to former Innerleithen police sergeant, George Robson, who passed away several years ago.

