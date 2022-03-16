Peebles Beltane Queen turns 100 years old.
The longest reigning monarch of Peebles has celebrated her 100th birthday.
By Hilary Scott
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:44 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:44 am
May Robson, who was crowned Beltane Queen in 1935, is the longest surviving Queen.
Last month, May celebrated at Riverside Residential Home, Selkirk, where she has been a resident for 27 years. To mark the special occasion, May received a visit from chairman of the Beltane Festival Paul Spence, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers, a souvenir programme, and the Peebles March Riding and Beltane Queen Festival Centenary book.
May was married to former Innerleithen police sergeant, George Robson, who passed away several years ago.