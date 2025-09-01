Peak fares are scrapped on ScotRail services

​Peak fares have been scrapped for customers travelling on ScotRail services from this week.

In a first for rail travel in Britain, the Scottish Government says its policy aims to make train fares simpler, more flexible, and provide better value for money for rail users.

A further aim of the change is to get more people to leave the car at home and travel by rail instead.

Removing peak fares will mean significant savings for customers across the country, with the cost of some journeys set to reduce by almost 50 per cent.

Peak fares have now been scrapped on train services run by ScotRail. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

There were some routes where no peak fares existed because the same fare was already available at any time of the day, so customers will not see any change in those areas.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop MSP said: “Public ownership has created the opportunity to deliver a railway which is run for the benefit of the nation. ScotRail is one of the fastest growing operators, with one of the best passenger satisfaction rates and we are building even further on this success by removing peak fares for good.

“We want more people to choose to travel by public transport for work, study and leisure but we know that many are still struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

“By removing peak fares, we are making ticketing more simple and more straightforward while at the same time supporting a shift towards sustainable public transport, protecting the climate, and saving people money.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, added: “This groundbreaking change to fares provides us with a significant opportunity to drive rail journeys, getting hundreds of thousands of people out of their cars and onto rail.

“For all of our customers who currently choose to travel with us, we thank you for choosing ScotRail. And for new customers, we look forward to welcoming you onto our network.”

John Redpath, the SNP candidate for Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire in next year’s Scottish Parliament election, said the savings for people in the Borders could be significant.

“I’m pleased that scrapping peak rail fares will save local commuters money - around £1,739 a year, commuting from Tweedbank to Edinburgh every working day of the year,” he said.

“I’m also delighted to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Borders Railway while we introduce this measure - further proving that the SNP has, and will always, work hard for the Borders.”

