Parking restrictions on Peebles roads for delivery of new water treatment units

Work is continuing at the new Peebles Water Treatment Works.

The site is being constructed in the field to the south of the existing facility on Bonnington Road, on the outskirts of the town.

The next major phase of the project involves the delivery of the transportable treatment units, which are being constructed off site and will be arriving in 19 pieces over the course of two months on lorries.