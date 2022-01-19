Parking restrictions on Peebles roads for delivery of new water treatment units
Scottish Water says it is making good progress on its new Water Treatment Works in Peebles.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated
The site is being constructed in the field to the south of the existing facility on Bonnington Road, on the outskirts of the town.
The next major phase of the project involves the delivery of the transportable treatment units, which are being constructed off site and will be arriving in 19 pieces over the course of two months on lorries.
Parking restrictions will be in place on sections of Springwood Road and Bonnington Road during deliveries to enable the lorries to pass safely. This will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays between February 1 and March 8.