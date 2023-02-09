Park is helping teens with cancer

Springwood Holiday Park on the outskirts of Kelso.

Cove UK, which owns Springwood Holiday Park in Kelso, launched the new partnership to coincide with World Cancer Day on February 4.

A range of fundraisning efforts are now in place to help Teenage Cancer Trust meet the unique and complex needs of teenagers and young adults with cancer.

Its state-of-the-art hospital wards, specialist nurses, and dedicated support teams, ensure no young person faces cancer alone.

Cove’s measures will include a children’s menu donation, in which 50p from every children’s meal sold will go to the charity.

Also, when a guest makes a holiday booking, they will be able to select a donation amount when they pay for their stay.

And teams across all Cove’s parks will be encouraged to take part and manage a variety of fundraising activities including taking part in mass participation and challenge events across the country.

Mark Seaton, managing director at Cove UK said: “Just £30 can fund an hour with a specialist TCT nurse.

"This is just one way that our fundraising will impact directly on the lives of young people with cancer.

“With 17 locations across the UK, our Cove Community is growing and, together, we can’t wait to see what we can achieve for Teenage Cancer Trust.”