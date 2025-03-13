Overhead power line route through Scottish Borders is revised

Consultation is taking place on revised proposals for an overhead power line in the Scottish Borders.

​People in the Scottish Borders are being given the chance to have their say on revised proposals to upgrade the electricity network in a second round of consultation on the Dun Law overhead line.

​SP Energy Networks is proposing to replace the existing overhead line between Dun Law Extension and Galashiels substations.

The company says this vital investment in the network will help increase capacity for more low-carbon technologies like electric vehicles and heat pumps, as well as increased green generation from local windfarms.

The original proposals have been revised to take account of the feedback during a first round of consultation in summer last year.

But, already, there is criticism from John Lamont MP and Rachael Hamilton MSP who insist the new proposals still “do not respect the views of local communities”.

Alterations to the original proposals include undergrounding a 2.5km section of the line to reduce the visual impact in the Airhouses area and improve integration with existing network infrastructure.

A further section of cable on approach to Galashiels substation will also be installed underground, while the preferred route has been realigned to reduce proximity to properties and communities.

The revised route runs from Dun Law Extension Substation close to Soutra Hill (parallel to the A68 corridor up to Mountmill) and heads west.

It then goes underground to cross the existing transmission line south-west of Airhouses before continuing as an overhead line towards the B6362 at Lauder Common, entering the proposed new Gala North Substation as an underground cable.

Jordan Osborne, Project Manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re delivering the biggest upgrade the grid has ever seen – ensuring our electricity network supports a cleaner and greener future for us all – and working with the communities we serve to deliver the best possible outcomes is at the heart of this.

“The changes we’ve made demonstrate that we’ve listened to what was said in last year’s consultation and taken the time to develop a solution that works for everyone.”

Mr Osborne continued: “This means taking the overhead line further away from communities, particularly around Oxton and Lauder, and undergrounding – where appropriate – to reduce both visual impact and improve integration with existing network infrastructure.

“The revised proposals highlight the value and benefit to local people of taking part in consultations like this, so please take the time to have your say – your voice really can make a difference.”

However, Scottish Borders MP John Lamont said the updated plans would still see a huge network of pylons installed across the countryside.

"These new plans are just as bad for the Borders as the previous proposals,” he claimed.

"Some communities would be affected even more under these updated plans, which I'm sorry to say are still unacceptable.

"It's very disappointing that no routes underground have been considered, which was what Borders residents wanted to see.

"In the consultation period that follows, I expect local people will continue to make their voice heard."

Scottish Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton added: "These plans are different to the original proposals but the changes are not for the better.

"Our countryside would be scarred by these new proposals, which would still result in the installation of enormous pylons across the Borders.

"We all want to see action to help the environment, but not at the expense of the countryside.

"I look forward to the public meetings on these new proposals and I would urge local people to keep coming forward to have their say on SPEN's plans."

The consultation on the revised proposals will run until Wednesday, April 2.

The first of two public drop-in consultations was held yesterday (Wednesday), with the second one taking place on Tuesday, March 18, 3.30-7.30pm, at Carfraemill Hotel, near Oxton, Lauder.

The event is open to everyone and people can drop in at any point during the sessions to discuss the revisions that have been made and raise any queries.

People unable to attend the drop-in event can view the revised proposals and provide feedback on the project website: www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/pages/dunlawext_galashiels.aspx.

Feedback forms can be completed online at the website, or in person at the information event.

Alternatively, email [email protected] or write to Dun Law OHL consultation, c/o AECOM, 1 Tanfield, Edinburgh, EH3 5DA.