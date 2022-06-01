Olga’s golden achievement

Olga Burt-Smith, now studying at Newcastle University, was invited to attend the celebration, attended by Prince Edward, at Buckingham Palace Gardens on May 16, an honour very few people have the opportunity to take, and for an achievement held by relatively few.
Olga’s mother Jan said: "The occasion had been delayed from its original date in May 2020 due to the pandemic so was a long-awaited and anticipated celebration.
"It was a lovely day and a very proud moment, with military bands, garden games, beautiful walks around the lake and garden party tea and cupcake provided in a special Duke of Edinburgh cup. Olga worked very hard to achieve her award at the age of 17 while a student at Selkirk High School with the help of Jim McPherson and Gordon Smith, picking up Bronze and Silver Awards along the way.
"She volunteered at Borders Pet Rescue, went on a residential challenge at a language school in southern England, worked on dance and music performances, and, after a three-day practice expedition from Carter Bar to Morebattle via The Calroust Arms at Belshaw’s Knowe, finished up doing a tough expedition with six others in her group, three of them from Selkirk, around the Ben Nevis and Glen Coe area, wild camping and trekking about 20km a day over rough terrain and in the blazing sun, losing a couple of toenails along the way.”