Olga’s golden achievement

Olga at the palace.

Olga Burt-Smith, now studying at Newcastle University, was invited to attend the celebration, attended by Prince Edward, at Buckingham Palace Gardens on May 16, an honour very few people have the opportunity to take, and for an achievement held by relatively few.

Olga’s mother Jan said: "The occasion had been delayed from its original date in May 2020 due to the pandemic so was a long-awaited and anticipated celebration.

"It was a lovely day and a very proud moment, with military bands, garden games, beautiful walks around the lake and garden party tea and cupcake provided in a special Duke of Edinburgh cup. Olga worked very hard to achieve her award at the age of 17 while a student at Selkirk High School with the help of Jim McPherson and Gordon Smith, picking up Bronze and Silver Awards along the way.