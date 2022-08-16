Ogilvie’s work set to music
A double celebration of the release of a new CD of Borders poet W.H. Ogilvie’s verses set to music is planned for this Sunday, August 21, the anniversary of his birthday.
Well Road Productions have produced “The Land We Love", with music specially composed and performed by folk singer Ian Bruce, supported by several local artists such as Ian Lowthian, Pete Clark and Bruce McGregor.
Eighteen of Ogilvie’s poems, including The Raiders and The Road to Roberton, have been given new musical life.
Firstly, a small ceremony will be held at the Ogilvie memorial stone at Holefield Farm, at 3pm, while a concert will be held at 7.30pm at Eckford Village Hall.
Well Road’s Charlie Robertson said: “The music helps to demonstrate the breadth of Ogil vie’s work.
"The outcome is this wonderful evocation of the Borderland and all its beauties.”
Tickets for the concert are priced £10 from 01835 850213, and copies of the CD will be available to buy.