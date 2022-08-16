Ogilvie’s work set to music

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song list on the CD cover.

Well Road Productions have produced “The Land We Love", with music specially composed and performed by folk singer Ian Bruce, supported by several local artists such as Ian Lowthian, Pete Clark and Bruce McGregor.

Eighteen of Ogilvie’s poems, including The Raiders and The Road to Roberton, have been given new musical life.

Firstly, a small ceremony will be held at the Ogilvie memorial stone at Holefield Farm, at 3pm, while a concert will be held at 7.30pm at Eckford Village Hall.

Well Road’s Charlie Robertson said: “The music helps to demonstrate the breadth of Ogil vie’s work.

"The outcome is this wonderful evocation of the Borderland and all its beauties.”