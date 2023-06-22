Obituary: Grant Till (BEM), Retired Chief Superintendent of the Scottish Borders Police. Born 10th July 1930, Died 9th June, 2023 (Aged 92)

Grant Till (BEM), Retired Chief Superintendent of the Scottish Borders Police.

Born in Eastriggs, Dumfries and Galloway on July 10, 1930, Grant Till was the fourth child of William and Margaret Till, and had an older brother Eric and two older sisters, Jeanna and Doreen.

He was educated at Annan and Dumfries Academy.

He entered national service on his 18th birthday. At first, he reported to armed transport, but to his joy was offered a vacancy in the Household Cavalry Horse Guards. Based at Windsor Castle, he served two years, and was promoted to Corporal.

On demob from the army, he joined the Edinburgh City police. During his first night shift he was involved in the birth of a baby in army territory … Castle Terrace … the first of many exciting experiences, which included a serious fire, pursuing and arresting a young gunman who had shot down a uniformed Sergeant (who thankfully fully recovered).

For his part in the latter, the Queen decorated him with the BEM medal for gallantry.

Service continued covering different areas within the force.

He was heavily involved with road safety and was engaged in driving instruction at an advanced level. After two years he then progressed to director of advanced driving. He had a real passion for cars throughout his life.

He then returned to the traffic department where he was put in charge of police dog trials.

While still in Edinburgh at this time, Grant and his wife Elizabeth’s daughter Kirsty was born, this was an exceptionally special moment and he was so proud to be a father.

He was then promoted to Chief Inspector in charge of firearms and central control.He was in charge of the motorbike to escort King Gustaf of Sweden during his royal visit to Edinburgh, and made time to thank every member of the team. A proud moment.

When he was promoted to Chief Superintendent of the Borders force, Grant and family decided to live in lovely Jedburgh.

He always said that it was an honour for him to work in the Borders, which he did from 1975-1996.

During his time in Jedburgh, he attended and served as president of the Jedburgh Rotary Club, a member of Probus and was very proud to be one of the founder members of Jedburgh and District Riding Club to get youngsters involved, including his daughter Kirsty.

After retiring from the police, he enjoyed a position of councillor at Hawick and being a member of the Borders Vintage Car Club, it gave Grant and Elizabeth great pleasure taking part in events all over the Borders in his faithful MGB Roadster.

They then moved to Ancrum, where they were very happy. Fishing was a great passion and he travelled to many places with his friend to fish.

In 1997 Kirsty married Calum and over the years three grandchildren were born, Angus, Logan and Max. Gramps, as he was known to the boys, loved to spend time with them, listening to their chat, sharing his stories and taking them trips in the MGB Roadster.Grant died on June 9, leaving behind his wife Elizabeth, daughter Kirsty, son-in-law Calum, and grandsons Angus, Logan and Max.