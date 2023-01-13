Nursery was cold with no blankets for tots

Castlegate Nursery in Spylaw Road, Kelso.

Representatives of the Care Inspectorate were informed by staff at Castlegate Nursery and Out of School Club in Kelso that the temperature gauge in the room was broken at the time.

A report also found that the heath and safety of children was “compromised” because medication at the Spylaw Road complex was not effectively managed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were inconsistencies in the storage of medication and a bag containing medication was found to be split, meaning there may not have been the required dosage to be administered.

Additionally, inspectors found no evidence that personal plans which included information about children’s needs were “regularly reviewed and upgraded in line with national guidance and legislation”.

In response a spokesperson for the nursery has highlighted the report’s praise for the staff’s “warm and caring approach” to children, and said a detailed action plan was now in place to address the issues raised.

There was further criticism in the Care Inspectorate report, which states: “Child protection procedures had not been correctly followed which increased the risk to children’s safety and well-being. When staff raised concerns about children, the appropriate action had not been taken by the manager. This had the potential to put children at risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery was rated ‘weak’ in three categories – for the quality of its care, play and learning, its leadership and staff team. The setting of the nursery was rated ‘adequate’.

The care watchdog carried out the visit on November 14 last year and has ordered that a series of improvements to the service be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery is registered to provide a care service to a maximum of 94 children at any one time, aged from three months to S1.

The report did note that children “experienced warm and caring interactions which helped them feel nurtured and valued” and that parents were happy with the service their child received in the setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Castlegate Nursery and Out of School Club, which received recognition for its outdoor learning at the National Nursery Awards in 2019, said safety, education and well-being of children in its care was its highest priority, adding: “We note the report highlighted our staff’s warm and caring approach to our children.

“The Care inspectors said that staff had demonstrated they knew children well and had built trusting relationships with them. They also said that children experienced warm and caring interactions which helped them to feel nurtured and valued. In addition, all parents that completed the Care Inspectorate survey told them they were happy with the care provided for their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we are clearly disappointed with other elements of the inspection, we have put a detailed action plan in place to address the issues raised and to ensure that all requirements are met within the required time frame.