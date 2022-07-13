Number's almost up for telephone box

The phone box in Silverbuthall Road.

A stay of execution has been secured for an iconic red telephone in Hawick as townsfolk are urged to ensure its number is not up for ever.

BT has decided that the telephone box at the corner of Silverbuthall Road and Churchill Road is no longer fit for purpose.

What is sure is that the box can no longer operate as a telephone service.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But communities throughout the UK have rallied together to save similar boxes, re-purposing them as everything from homes for defibrillators to mini-museums, libraries, wee bars and food outlets.

In Newtown St Boswells there is a phone box filled with books and games for people to take and return.

The newly-elected Silverbuthall Community Development Trust has secured the stay of execution to give the community time to save the box.