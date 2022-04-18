Noted stockman and jockey passes on

Charles Scott.

Brought up in the Hill Farm of Milsington, Roberton, he was renowned for a stock of South Country Ewes, exhibiting at agricultural shows with great success, and winning the Cheviot Top Award at the Royal Highland Show in 1972.

Charles became the country’s top amateur rider on horses such as Dunboy and Merryman.

He was a racing steward at Kelso and Musselburgh for several years and he became a dedicated director of the Royal Highland Show for 18 years.

He exhibited Cheviot Sheep, and a successful ewe won many championships including the coveted Queens Cup in 1981.

Texels were the next favoured breed with success and in later life, Zwartbles.

His many successes with sheep and horses at the Royal Highland Show were recognised in 1996, winning the prestigious Sir William Young award.

His experience with stock was in demand as a valuator giving the same his attention to duty, as always. Charles also enjoyed hunting with Jed Forest Hounds as a field master, and was chairman of Hawick Teviotdale Farmers Club.

Charles suffered a grievous loss when his wife Betty died in January 2019. They were a devoted couple and she was always there to support him.