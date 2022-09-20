Nominations sought for BBC show
BBC Scotland is seeking nominations for its upcoming awards ceremony and broadcast “Scotland’s People 2022”, to be hosted once again by Jackie Bird.
Over the past two years, Jackie has travelled the country, meeting many of the nation’s unsung heroes and learned of the care and kindness they’ve given others, and she needs your help to nominate those you believe deserve to be recognised as one of Scotland’s People 2022.
Do you know somebody special who has gone above and beyond to help those around them? Someone who has been an inspiration and deserves a thank you?
If you have an unsung hero, or heroes, you’d like to nominate, all you have to do is visit bbc.co.uk/scotlandspeople and tell us all about them. It’s as easy as that.
Jackie said: “We can’t wait for you to tell us your inspiring stories, and hear about all the remarkable people who’ve gone above and beyond in your lives. Help us celebrate your Scotland’s People 2022.”