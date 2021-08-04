Nominations open for councillor awards

Heather Lamont, director of client investments at sponsor CCLA, presents Euan Jardine with his highly commended award in 2019.

The only national awards ceremony celebrating the vital work of individual councillors across Scotland has opened its call for nominations this week.

The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) Scotland and Churches, Charities and Local Authorities (CCLA) – an organisation that invests funds on behalf of the three sectors – has officially launched the fourth annual councillor awards, honouring the achievements of councillors that so often go unrecognised.

This year’s award categories celebrate the essential and varied work of councillors and include the coveted community champion (an award in which Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine was highly commended in 2019), leader of the year and new councillor of the year awards, alongside a new resilience and recovery category for 2021.

Nominations can be made by anyone who would like to recognise a councillor doing outstanding work for their community, until Friday, September 24, with the shortlist unveiled at the end of October.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges composed of senior councillors and officers as well as leading stakeholders from across the sector. They will be revealed at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on Wednesday, November 24.

Due to the ongoing Covid-related restrictions, it will be held as a hybrid event with virtual link ups to a Glasgow venue.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “Local government supports all of us, each and every day. On every street, in every town, up and down the country, it is the vital work of councillors that keeps things moving.