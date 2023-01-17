No 2023 haggis hunt, say organisers
Organisers of the Great Selkirk Haggis Hunt have reluctantly decided to cancel this year’s event.
Over the years, it evolved from being a fun event for a few locals at the Town Arms pub, but before the pandemic, it had swollen to a highly-popular day out for hundreds of families, with kids using baggie nets and home-made bows and arrows to catch the plunder, all donated by local businesses.
However, assistant head haggis hunter Davie Scott said three of the four original organisers had died, and there had been a “reluctance” to approach businesses at a time when some were struggling.
He said an offer had been made by the community council to host an event at the Haining, in February, with a cost to participants of £3, but added that was “too far a departure from the original idea of The Great Selkirk Haggis Hunt to be acceptable”.