No 2023 haggis hunt, say organisers

567 people enjoyed the hunt in 2017. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Over the years, it evolved from being a fun event for a few locals at the Town Arms pub, but before the pandemic, it had swollen to a highly-popular day out for hundreds of families, with kids using baggie nets and home-made bows and arrows to catch the plunder, all donated by local businesses.

However, assistant head haggis hunter Davie Scott said three of the four original organisers had died, and there had been a “reluctance” to approach businesses at a time when some were struggling.

