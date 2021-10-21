Night-time A7 closures south of Selkirk

The A7 will be closed at night-time for resurfacing south of Selkirk for nine nights from November 3.

The road between Hawick and that junction, 3km south of Selkirk, will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am from Wednesday, November 3, for nine nights.

A diversion route will be signposted that directs traffic via the A698, A68 and A699, adding an estimated 24 minutes and 14.4 miles to affected journeys.

The A7 will remain open in both directions outwith the overnight closure.

Bear Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company in the region, will resurface 980m of the A7 south of Lilliesleaf junction, thanks to a £710,000 investment from Transport Scotland.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Emergency services and other relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “This work will improve the road quality and safety for motorists on this section of the A7.

“Road closures are essential for safety, however, we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise any disruption.