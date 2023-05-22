NHS-supported cancer charity to benefit from latest ‘Hizzy Run’

Steve Hislop, doing what he did best.

The 19th annual Steve ‘Hizzy’ Hislop Memorial Run is to be staged this year on Sunday, August 27.

Hawick-born motorcycle rider Steve won at the Isle of Man TT 11 times, the British 250cc Championships in 1990 and British Superbike Championship in 1995 and 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again hundreds of bikers will converge on Denholm in his honour this summer to complete a circular 134-mile route throughout the Borders, passing through Kelso, Coldstream, Innerleithen and Selkirk, before arriving back on Denholm village green.

The Hizzy Run draws people from a wide area to remember Steve, who died in a helicopter crash near Hawick in 2003.

And this year the event’s chosen charity is Galashiels-based Lavender Touch, with funds raised used to support a team of complementary therapists who provide cancer patients and their carers with therapy treatments.

These treatments can bring relief from the side effects associated with the symptoms of cancer, such as nausea, anxiety and insomnia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lavender Touch has a unique partnership with NHS Borders health professionals who refer patients for a series of therapy sessions delivered at Borders General Hospital, the Macmillan Centre, the Margaret Kerr Unit or in individuals’ homes.

Event organiser Wendy Oliver said: “It is hard to believe that 20 years have passed since our ‘flying haggis’, Steve Hislop, perished in the helicopter accident at Teviothead on July 30, 2003. I am sure there are many followers and spectators who were not around to remember our local lad, Steven or his brother, Garry, and father, Sandy. We would like to remember all the Hislop family on this 19th Hizzy Memorial Run.

“It is a tribute to Steve and the Borders people that his memory lives on and is shared with the younger generations. I am sure he would be overwhelmed.”