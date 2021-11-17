Newtown kids are kings of the castle

Gordon Edgar, Elaine Thornton-Nicol and Caroline Cochrane, with convener David Parker at the new park.

Designed as an “accessible for all” play park, with equipment suitable for ages 3-14yrs, it boasts a central ‘multi-play’ unit within the facility which is unique to the region.

It incorporates a specially designed safety surfacing mural depicting the Newtown St Boswells area, and is the second new play park to be opened this year as part of the £4.8million wider programme of investment, with the “destination” facility opening in Peebles’ Victoria Park opening in May.

Further facilities at Duns and Jedburgh are progressing and are on course to be opened next year.

The investment in play parks and outdoor spaces has seen eight custom-built and modern play facilities opened in the last four years, while other smaller parks have been decommissioned by the local authority.

As part of the programme there are also plans ongoing for a new skate/pump track in Jedburgh and a skate park in Peebles.

Newtown St Boswells' new play park has been supported by developer contributions of over £31,000 from Eildon Housing Association and more than £26,000 from Buccleuch Estates.

Councillor David Parker, council convener, said: “The council has made major strides in the last few years in bringing our play park and outdoor community spaces up to date with outstanding modern facilities.

“This new play facility will rank as one of the best in the Borders and will significantly enhance the community facilities on offer for our young people.

“I have no doubt this will make a positive contribution to the local area and will offer countless hours of fun and enjoyment to young people.”

In a joint statement, Selkirkshire vouncillors, Gordon Edgar, Caroline Cochrane and Elaine Thornton-Nicol, said: “This new, custom-built play park in Newtown St Boswells is an extremely exciting development for the local area.