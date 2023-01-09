New year, new water works at Peebles

The new water treatment works in Bonnington Road, Peebles.

The works on Bonnington Road, Peebles, was built using low carbon construction techniques and can supply up to 4million litres of fresh, clear drinking water each day, thanks to the latest treatment technology.

John Shaw, the project manager for the build, said: “We’ve installed four state-of-the-art ceramic membrane filters.

"They are more effective, use significantly less steel, and last many years longer when compared to more traditional plastic-based filter units, making them a more sustainable choice”

“These force the untreated water through very small holes, narrower than a human hair, removing the very smallest particles in the water.”

The filters are made by Dutch company PWNT (Nijhuis Saur Industries). The ceramic membranes used are monolithic, which means they are made of a single piece of clay/ceramic, with many small hollow channels.

The works housing the treatment work was built in sections offsite over 200 miles away in Muir of Ord, Highlands, before being transported to Peebles.

Discussing the deliveries, Daniel Sutherland from Ross-shire Engineering, the principle contractor on the build, said: “The delivery of the works in 36-tonne sections certainly turned some heads on Peebles High Street!”

“By building it in this way, we were able dramatically cut the amount of construction carbon, the amount of time spent on the site and the number of deliveries required, all of which helped reduce the impact on the community.”

To further help reduce construction carbon emissions and disruption to the town, all of the soil, mud and stone dug up, is being reused on site, rather than removed, to help it blend into the landscape.

Another way the site is cutting carbon is by generating some of its own electricity. 288 solar panels will generate the equivalent of what would be need to power over 23 homes every year.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “I welcome the completion of this innovative project in Peebles, which is an exemplar of low-carbon construction.

“Scotland’s drinking water is renowned for its excellent quality across the world. Scottish Water’s continued investment in water treatment facilities like this one will help ensure everyone has access to our high-quality drinking water, now and in the future.”

Mark Dickson, director of capital investment said: “We are delighted to have finished the new Water Treatment Works in Peebles.

"The team have done a fantastic job in building a modern works which uses lower carbon construction techniques while reducing the amount of disruption caused by the work.”

Over the coming months, trees and wildflower meadow seeds will be spread across the site ahead of the spring, when it will begin to blend into its surroundings. The team will continue working on the site, finishing the landscaping and planting trees.