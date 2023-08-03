New Selkirk depot raises the game for Borders wool

Andrew Hogley, CEO of British Wool, Jim Robertson, chairman of British Wool and Cammy Wilson from The Sheep Game.

The new £2.3m depot strengthens British Wool’s commitment to sheep farmers in Scotland and Northern England, providing better access for members to deliver fleeces and helping the organisation improve efficiencies in the grading and processing of wool. It replaces its previous base in Galashiels, which was split across two sites.

Other events this week to mark the opening included visits from Neil Gray MSP and Professor Russel Griggs from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), which provided £250,000 towards the project as well as guidance on how to make further savings in set up costs.

Andrew Hogley, CEO of British Wool said: “It is fantastic to see our Selkirk depot up and running and grading fleeces already. It has been a significant investment for us as a business, but one which highlights our commitment to improving British Wool’s operations. The new site will improve our efficiencies and future proof our operations in this region, helping us towards our overarching aim of delivering the best possible wool price for our members.

Michael Sanderson, depot manager at the British Wool Borders depot, explains wool grading to visitors.

“The facilities here will also allow us to host visits from farmers and to develop a showroom to promote Scottish wool products to buyers – and potential buyers – of British wool.”

Scottish Government Fair Work Secretary, Neil Gray said: “The opening of British Wool’s new premises in Selkirk marks an important milestone for the Borders economy, one that not only safeguards and creates local jobs, but also gives sheep farmers confidence and security in knowing that wool processing will be here in the Borders for years to come.

“I have no doubt that British Wool, in partnership with South of Scotland Enterprise, will continue to maximise the opportunities that this exciting new chapter in the region’s history presents to support a just transition to a net zero and well-being economy.”

Prof Griggs said: “British Wool has been in the Borders for over 70 years, providing vital support to the region’s textile and farming industries. The new facility in Selkirk shows the organisation’s long-term commitment to the region, retaining jobs and creating new positions, which is to be hugely welcomed.

Visitors at the open day.

“The facility will secure 20 full-time jobs and create at least five new positions. It will also enable British Wool to work towards a lower carbon footprint and embrace NSET and Fair Work principles having already signed up to the Fair Work Agenda. The building has been fitted with solar panels to minimise energy costs.”

Jim Robertson, board member for Southern Scotland and British Wool chair, said the relocation of British Wool’s operations in the Borders was long overdue.