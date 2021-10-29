New reverend Euan answers the call in Galashiels

Reverend Euan Johnstone and his wife Beth say they have received a warm welcome.

More than 100 people gathered in the church on Saturday, October 23, for a Service of Induction, during which Euan was also ordained as a Baptist minister.

Representatives from the Baptist Union of Scotland, Borders Baptist churches and Galashiels churches joined with Euan’s friends, relatives, and members of the congregation for the celebration.

This is his first church since completing his studies and being accepted for the accreditation process by the Baptist Union of Scotland.

Euan is from the village of Gargunnock near Stirling. He and his wife Beth have moved to Galashiels from Perth, where he had been working for the Christian charity Young Life International after graduating from St Andrews University with a degree in Theology.

A keen hillwalker, Euan says he enjoys bagging Munros in his spare time and is also an avid follower of the Scottish rugby team.

He told The Southern: “We are so grateful for the warm welcome we have received from Galashiels Baptist Church.

"I look forward to getting to know the church more in the exciting weeks ahead as we seek to share God’s love with those around us. And I can’t wait to get out and about meeting folks in Gala.”

The church has been without a minster since 2019, so it is with some enthusiasm that the congregation has delighted in his decision to begin his first ministry in the town.

Church chairperson Valerie Gelder said: “We are delighted that Euan has accepted the call to Galashiels Baptist Church and are confident his youthful enthusiasm will help guide the church and benefit the local community.”

Sunday services are now back to being held in the church building every week at 10.30am, but it is also possible to join the service on Zoom by contacting the church in advance.