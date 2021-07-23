New £2 coin marks Shirra’s anniversary

The gold proof coin which can be yours for £1,095!

Available in gold, silver and brilliant uncirculated, the commemorative keepsake was first unveiled in the 2021 annual setand this week launched as an individual collectors’ item.

Designed by textual artist Stephen Raw, the coin was inspired by the artist’s visit to Abbotsford, and the words Sir Walter Scott and Novelist, Historian and Poet are inscribed in the same calligraphy seen at Abbotsford’s grand entrance and chapel. The design also includes Scott’s portrait modelled on the Scott Monument in Edinburgh.

Matthew Maxwell Scott, trustee at Abbotsford, and Scott’s great, great, great, great grandson, said: “I’m extremely proud to see my ancestor recognised on a very special coin from the Royal Mint – a fitting tribute during a year of 250th birthday celebrations.

"It is a beautiful coin. Sir Walter was a collector of beautiful things and I think he would have loved to have this coin in his collection among the many treasures at Abbotsford.”

Giles Ingram, CEO at Abbotsford, added: “This year we are commemorating the 250th Anniversary of Sir Walter Scott, which is a great occasion to look at Scott’s work and legacy.

"At Abbotsford, we were delighted to be approached by the Royal Mint to collaborate with them on this beautiful coin.”

Clare Maclennan, the Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coin, said: “Sir Walter Scott’s status as one of Great Britain’s greatest writers endures 250 years after his birth and the anniversary celebration is a wonderful occasion to commemorate his legacy on a £2 coin.”

Artist Stephen Raw, who also designed the Sherlock Holmes coin in 2019 and the First World War Armistice coin in 2018, said: “Sir Walter Scott was such a fascinating character, there were so many routes that you could explore.”

For collectors, prices range from £10 for a cupro-nickel/nickel-brass version, to £1,095 for one with a yellow gold inner and red gold outer. Silver versions are also available.