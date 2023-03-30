New nursery run by Duns community opens on Monday

Duns Community Nursery opens on Monday.

Duns Community Nursery, which is officially set to open on Monday, April 3, was established after parents got together to find a solution to the closure of the town’s local private nursery.

Nursery director and local mother-of-two, Nicky Seed, says the creation of the community nursery will safeguard childcare for more than 40 families in the area and ensure the area remains an attractive place for people to live and work with young families.

“We weren’t prepared to see families having to choose between working and looking after their children, especially during the current cost-of-living crisis,” says Mrs Seed.

“A tremendous amount of hard work and determination, alongside unprecedented support from the local community and businesses, has helped us secure our new community nursery and we thank everyone for their support.”

The nursery will run as a not-for-profit community interest company, led by staff and parents, and provide nursery provision for children up to the age of five years old.

Mrs Seed says the nursery will be open for 50 weeks of the year and include options for half-day and full-day childcare, as well as funded and tax-free places for eligible children.

“We are the only setting in our area which provides year-round nurturing care for wee ones up to the age of five from 7.30am to 6pm, and we will continually work hard to build our nursery with a strong family ethos and home-from-home feel,” adds Mrs Seed.

“We will also offer a holiday club for children aged two and over, called Curiosity Camp, to help parents with their childcare needs during the holidays and on in-service days.”

Mark Rowley, councillor for Mid-Berwickshire and supporter of the nursery, added: “I’ve been so thrilled to see how an enthusiastic campaign group quickly became a community interest company which has now saved local jobs and safeguarded a vital local service.

"If Berwickshire is to thrive local facilities like high quality childcare are vital.

"Duns Community Nursery is a brilliant example of my constituents working hard to make this a great place to live, work and invest.

"I wish them the best of luck and will continue to help in any way I can, their efforts are truly inspiring and deserve support.”