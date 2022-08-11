New Melrose bench marks the life of John Henderson

Walkers on the Eildons have a new place to rest … a beautiful bench that has been installed in memory of local walking guru John Henderson, who died earlier this year.

By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:31 pm
The beautiful bench has John's trademark boots, poles and rucksack.
John had significant involvement in the development and promotion of long distance walking and pilgrimage routes in the Borders, other parts of Scotland and Northumberland, and the bench, made by chainsaw carver Sam Bowsher, includes his business logo of boots, walking poles and rucksack.

His daughter Gillian said: “Dad strongly believed that the tourism opportunities in the Borders were key to the future of the region and we hope that both locals and tourists can enjoy the bench.

"Since it was installed it has created quite the stir, and has been featured on the Melrose paths Twitter page and Facebook pages of some Melrose residents.”

