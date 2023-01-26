New hotel for Galashiels is on the agenda

The former Abbotsford Hotel was demolished last year to make way for a Starbucks.

A new hotel for Galashiels is seen as a priority for the town.

The town’s former Abbotsford Arms Hotel was demolished to make way for a new Starbucks drive-through last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also reports last year of hotel chain Travelodge seeking to open a new venture in the town.

Councillor Fay Sinclair.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council this week an open question was submitted by Galashiels & District councillor Fay Sinclair, seeking clarification over the possibility of new accommodation being established.

She was informed that talks with potential investors were ongoing but that discussions were at an early stage and subject to ‘commercial sensitivity’ and the ‘economic climate’.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, the council’s executive member for Community and Business Development, said: “Council officers have met potential investors throughout 2022 to discuss potential development opportunities, engagement has continued into 2023, with officers exploring possible sites and potential delivery models.

“Between December 2021 and today, officers from economic development and infrastructure and environment have had eight meetings with potential investors as well as a number of telephone calls and email exchanges. Officers intend to continue these discussions and pursue them during the course of this year.

“Where appropriate and should a viable site and delivery model be identified they will work with colleagues from other agencies with a view to the engagement of a hotel in and around Galashiels.